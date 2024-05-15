Africa

Qatar Airways to invest in an airline in Southern Africa, CEO says

15 May 2024 - 11:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in Southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, part of the Gulf carrier's drive to expand its network in Africa. Stock photo.
Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in Southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, part of the Gulf carrier's drive to expand its network in Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in Southern Africa, its CEO said on Wednesday, part of the Gulf carrier's drive to expand its network in Africa.

“We are at the final stage of an equity investment in an airline in the southern part of Africa,” Badr Mohammed Al Meer said on a panel at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, saying the deal could be announced in two to three weeks.

Meer, who became CEO in November, said the southern part of Africa was a gap in Qatar Airways' network coverage on the continent.

He added Qatar Airways wants to expand the fleets of its partner airlines in Africa to improve connectivity.

Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60% stake in a new $1.3bn (R23.9bn) international airport being built in Rwanda and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa, including Rwandair.

Rwandair CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo, speaking in Doha, said the airport could be incorporated in about 2027-2028.

READ MORE:

New levels of high-flying luxury

Innovation takes flight in business class experiences.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Flying into turbulence over absent receipts

Always demand a full proof of payment from a service provider, especially if you intend to claim a refund from a third party later, writes Wendy ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

The ups and downs of Wi-Fi on flights

The road to high-flying internet connectivity hasn’t been smooth. Here’s a look at what the future holds.
Lifestyle
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  2. Three in court for 'illegally' investing municipal funds in VBS Mutual Bank South Africa
  3. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  4. Two decomposed bodies found in Pretoria lift shaft South Africa
  5. Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride South Africa

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court