WATCH | ANYmal: the freaky-looking robot that could soon save your life
03 October 2018 - 12:30
This robot could soon be helping disaster relief teams with safer search and rescue operations.
Makers Robotic Systems Lab says ANYmal can operate in rough outdoor environments, crawl through pipes, and access buildings over steps and stairs.
Robotic Systems Lab says with help of laser sensors and thermal cameras, the robot can be used to check the safety of buildings and search for potential victims.
Search and Rescue