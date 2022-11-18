Sci-Tech

Elon Musk pokes fun at #RIPTwitter claims

18 November 2022 - 08:13
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Elon Musk has responded to fears Twitter may collapse. File photo.
Image: MIKE BLAKE

Twitter boss Elon Musk has reacted to claims his social media network may collapse, mocking the #RIPTwitter trend.

The South African-born businessman and world’s richest man found himself topping the Twitter trends list around the world alongside the hashtag #RIPTwitter after reports the network was struggling to stay online.

Musk recently finalised his purchase of Twitter for $44bn (about R802bn) and immediately introduced changes at the network, with reports of staff working longer hours and public showdowns. He filed as the sole director of the company and announced the departure of several executives.

According to several reports, Twitter employees have resigned on mass and in protest about Musk’s new rules at the company, sparking fear the social media network may flatline at any moment.

According to Newsweek, Musk reportedly sent all employees an ultimatum this week to either be part of “Twitter 2.0” or get the boot with a three-month severance package.

The New York Times reported by the deadline “hundreds” had decided to resign, leaving bosses scrambling and closing offices while they tried to persuade key people to stay.

Social media whispers that the network’s internal services had slowed down and were on the verge of collapse were unverified but led to a flood of reactions.

Musk seemed to take it all in his stride, tweeting a meme seemingly mocking the trend. 

Some users, including many in South Africa, shared their own memes saying goodbye to the network and taking jabs at Musk.

