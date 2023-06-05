New app to stop malaria-carrying mosquitoes from reproducing — here's how it works
06 June 2023 - 09:45 By Marissa Newman and Janice Kew
Malaria is preventable and curable, yet nearly half the world’s population remains at risk of catching the mosquito-borne disease. In Africa, which accounted for 95% of the 247 million global cases in 2021, bed nets and indoor spraying of insecticide are the primary tools to curb infections. New vaccines are also being aimed at preventing transmission in young children, who are among the most at risk of dying from the illness. Entrepreneur Arnon Houri-Yafin says policymakers should pursue an additional approach: Stop the bugs from reproducing in the first place...
Malaria is preventable and curable, yet nearly half the world’s population remains at risk of catching the mosquito-borne disease. In Africa, which accounted for 95% of the 247 million global cases in 2021, bed nets and indoor spraying of insecticide are the primary tools to curb infections. New vaccines are also being aimed at preventing transmission in young children, who are among the most at risk of dying from the illness. Entrepreneur Arnon Houri-Yafin says policymakers should pursue an additional approach: Stop the bugs from reproducing in the first place...
