Teenager hacked Uber and 'Grand Theft Auto' maker, London court hears

12 July 2023 - 11:38 By Sam Tobin
Arion Kurtaj has been charged with 12 offences, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/videoflow

A teenage member of the Lapsus$ hacking group hacked Uber and fintech firm Revolut, then blackmailed the developers of best-selling video game Grand Theft Auto, prosecutors have told a London court.

Arion Kurtaj, 18, is said to have targeted Revolut and Uber in September 2022, accessing about 5,000 Revolut customers' information and causing nearly $3m (R55.5m) in damage to Uber.

Prosecutors allege he hacked Rockstar Games days later and threatened to release the planned Grand Theft Auto sequel's source code in a Slack message sent to all Rockstar staff.

He is also accused alongside a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, of blackmailing Britain's biggest broadband provider BT Group and mobile operator EE between July and November 2021, demanding a $4m (R74m) ransom.

The pair, who prosecutors say were “key players” in Lapsus$, are alleged to have hacked chip maker Nvidia in February 2022 and demanded payment not to publish its data.

