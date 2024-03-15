A major internet outage affected West and Central Africa on Thursday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, as operators of multiple subsea cables reported failures.
South African telecoms operator Vodacom also blamed connectivity issues on undersea cable failures that impacted the country's network providers.
The cause of the cable failures was not immediately clear.
African subsea cable operator Seacom confirmed services on its West African cable system were down and customers who relied on that cable were redirected to the Google Equiano cable, which Seacom uses.
"The redirection happens automatically when a route is impacted," it said via email.
Ivory Coast was experiencing a severe outage, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso were seeing a high impact, Netblocks's data showed.
Internet firm Cloudflare said in a post on the X social media platform major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger.
Cloudflare Radar said: "There seems to be a pattern in the timing of the disruptions, impacting from the north to the south of Africa."
Reuters
Africa internet outage with undersea cables down
Image: 123RF/andreypopov
A major internet outage affected West and Central Africa on Thursday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, as operators of multiple subsea cables reported failures.
South African telecoms operator Vodacom also blamed connectivity issues on undersea cable failures that impacted the country's network providers.
The cause of the cable failures was not immediately clear.
African subsea cable operator Seacom confirmed services on its West African cable system were down and customers who relied on that cable were redirected to the Google Equiano cable, which Seacom uses.
"The redirection happens automatically when a route is impacted," it said via email.
Ivory Coast was experiencing a severe outage, while Liberia, Benin, Ghana and Burkina Faso were seeing a high impact, Netblocks's data showed.
Internet firm Cloudflare said in a post on the X social media platform major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger.
Cloudflare Radar said: "There seems to be a pattern in the timing of the disruptions, impacting from the north to the south of Africa."
Reuters
READ MORE:
Sudanese RSF brings down telecom networks across Sudan
Australia ports operator back online after cyber incident
Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos