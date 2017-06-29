While some investors purchase vacant land to develop houses or office spaces‚ on Thursday a private buyer bought land for almost R5 million to home the remains of the dead.

The 8.5 hectares of land‚ earmarked for a cemetery‚ is situated in Winterveldt near Soshanguve‚ Pretoria.

It is expected to cater for at least 12‚500 graves.

The buyer and seller are remaining anonymous‚ for now.

The area has been approved for zoning and site plans by the City of Tshwane and was auctioned at The High St in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon.

According to lead auctioneer‚ Joff van Reenen‚ this auction was a first of its kind in South Africa.