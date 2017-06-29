“All her assets had to be auctioned and well‚ a pastor bought the box of ashes for R20. He knew what was in the box when he purchased it and he performed the last burial rights and buried them in the church‚” said Van Reenen.

The false teeth that he auctioned had also been part of a deceased’s estate.

“I’ve also auctioned off a human being‚ myself to be specific. It was date for charity‚” he said.

The fast-talking hammer man‚ who is in high demand‚ even going as far as auctions in Hong Kong‚ the United States and the United Kingdom‚ said he had also managed to auction off a dinner date with Prince Harry for R350‚000 when he was in South Africa several years ago.

The highest priced item he has sold at auction in South Africa is the Kyalami Race Track.

“It went for R205 million and it took around 116 seconds‚” he said‚ with pride.

So‚ as Van Reenen has “sold” himself‚ Prince Harry‚ an island‚ a mountain and now a cemetery‚ what else could there be to possibly add to the list?