Children in a Cape Town community are afraid to leave their homes after two murders at the start of the winter school holiday.

The body of 14-year-old Cameron Britz was found near her home in Ocean View on Sunday‚ a day after she disappeared. The discovery came shortly after an 18-year-old woman was killed with a shot through the window of her house in a suspected gang attack.

Alvin Castro‚ who runs a non-profit organisation to uplift the youth of Ocean View‚ said the community was shocked by the violence in the area.

“It’s spiralling out of control‚” she said. “Young people are fearful for their lives. It’s the school holidays now and young people are afraid to go out and go to community centres. They seem to be held hostage in our own community and that’s not right.”

Castro said Ocean View was not getting the support it needed in terms of safety and security and people were afraid to come forward with information because they would be targeted.

“It’s hard to say if it (the 18-year-old’s murder) is gang related or not because everything seems to be tied into each other‚ but you can’t substantiate it. If people witness shootings then they become targets and it’s just an ongoing cycle.”

Police spokesman Andre Traut said the circumstances around the shooting were being investigated and no arrests had been made‚ but there was better progress in Cameron’s case.

“Our investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old male who is currently in detention. Once charged‚ he is due to make a court appearance on charges of murder and rape‚” he said.