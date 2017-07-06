Last week Abahlali expressed outrage at the City’s R20 million controversial plan to buy four Casspir military vehicles to deal with wildcat protests.

They urged the city not to buy the vehicles which they said were aimed at controlling them.

“This marks an alarming and unacceptable escalation of the local state's increasingly repressive and intolerant response‚” Abahlali said in a statement.

The latest incident was triggered by impromptu protest action by the movement demanding answers from the city following their protest march and handing over of a memorandum of grievances last week.

Thousands of Abahlali supporters marched from Curries Fountain to City Hall on June 26 to present a memorandum of grievances

The conflict between eThekwini Municipality and Abahlali baseMjondolo is well documented over the past 12 years.

Their memorandum called on the city to respond in seven days to a litany of demands.

“We made it clear that if there was no response we would engage in further protest action‚” said Blessing Nyuswa‚ an Abahlali spokesman.

“More than seven days have passed and there has been no response to our demands. This is the politics of contempt. As a result we have taken to the streets‚ across the city‚ in defence of our dignity‚ our land‚ our homes‚ our right to the city and our future‚” said Nyuswa.