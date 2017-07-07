Prisoners 'relocated' after riot at correctional facility
A number of inmates at prisons involved in protests against the Department of Correctional Services have been transferred to different sections of their prisons or moved to isolation.
GroundUp was told that Westville prisoner Erwin Christmas‚ the first applicant in a successful court case for parole brought against the department‚ has been moved to isolation.
The department said it was unable to give detailed responses to questions relating to individual offenders or security operations‚ but confirmed that inmates had been relocated.
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruled on 25 May that the applications for parole of nine lifers at Westville Correctional Centre must be processed “with immediate effect” and that they be considered even if reports such as those from social workers and psychologists hadn’t been completed.
The department has applied for leave to appeal the judgment.
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha said at a press conference last week that the judgment could have “devastating” consequences as inmates may be released without the correct assessments being completed.
An inmate in Westville told GroundUp that they are currently preparing court documents to oppose Christmas’s isolation.
He believes that Christmas is being kept in isolation because Christmas was preparing to launch another court application for an additional 54 lifers who are also waiting to be considered for parole.
- GroundUp
