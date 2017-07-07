Capetonians need to haul out the winter woollies because a cold front bringing rain and snow is expected over the weekend.

“The cold front is expected to hit Cape Town late Saturday afternoon. We are expecting very cold conditions there‚” said South African Weather Service forecaster Bransby Bulo. “There is a 60 to 80% chance of rain in the Cape Peninsula area. We are expecting snow on the mountains on Sunday.”

Johannesburg will also shiver as the temperature drops. There’s a 30% chance of rain for Saturday.

Durban‚ on the other hand‚ will be basking in warmer weather‚ with the mercury hovering around 27 degrees on Saturday. But the cold front will bring rain to the city by Monday.

The weather service warned that Graaff Reinet and surrounding areas would be extremely cold over the weekend.

Cape Town will fluctuate between a minimum of 11 degrees and maximum of 18 degrees on Saturday. There is an 80% chance of rain in Cape Town on Sunday‚ when the warmest part of the day will be about 16 degrees.

Johannesburg temperatures will be in the region of 5 and 17 on Saturday. Sunday will start at a chilly 4 degrees and thaw to 18 degrees.

The NSRI has issued a warning to beach-goers this weekend‚ urging them to be cautious of the full moon tide when currents will be stronger than usual.

“We are urging the public to be cautious around the coastline during this weekend’s full moon spring tide that peaks on Sunday‚” said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon.

He said that there would be stronger than normal rip currents and higher tides along the shoreline.

“Rip currents are the greatest cause of drowning accidents along the South African coastline. Bathers‚ shoreline hikers and sightseers and anglers are most at risk during the spring tide and extreme caution is advised.

“Bathers are at risk of being swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming or wading in water along the beachfront. Even bathers wading in shallow water who find themselves trapped in a rip current that forms suddenly are at risk of being swept out to sea by rip currents‚” said Lambinon.