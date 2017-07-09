Last Facebook posts by murder victim Mary-Lee Macumbe show she was ready to find love again
While it is unclear whether Mary-Lee Macumbe had planned on patching things up with her former flame who is now convicted of killing her‚ some of her last Facebook status updates showed that the young woman was ready to find love once again.
Two months before her death‚ Mary-Lee wrote: “Every fibre in me wants to be with you and love you but experience won’t let me.” Another status read: “I know who the love of my life is. I just need to accept that fact.”
It will never be known whether these status updates referred to Percy Khoza - a charming young man who in his high school days was likened to United States’ hip hop artist‚ T.I.
After informing her family that she was heading out to meet with Khoza‚ Mary-Lee was found bludgeoned to death a day later with 38 stab wounds to the neck‚ stuffed in the boot of her vehicle which was dumped in Malvern‚ Johannesburg.
On Friday twenty-four-year-old Khoza‚ who was popularly known as “Quincy” began serving a 25-year jail term for murdering Mary-Lee and taking her car and cellphone.
Khoza has already spent the last two years behind bars pending the outcome of his trial and has in the meantime joined the popular prison gang‚ the 26’s.
“Suncity aint no joke hey!!! I just want my daughter… “(sic)‚” Khoza wrote on one of several of his Facebook accounts following his arrest in 2014.
But the hardships of prison were not evident as he came to court for his trial.
Dressed in slick clothing and casually chatting to his family‚ Khoza seemed unfazed by the prospect of spending years behind bars.
When Khoza was linked to Mary-Lee’s murder‚ many of those who knew him did not believe he was capable of the crime.
Others were still in disbelief when on March 23‚ he was given the guilty verdict.
“This morning I am truly traumatised with the Percy Khoza case where he has been found guilty of Mary Lee’s murder. To think that this was a well mannered and quiet kid in school‚” his former school mate Megan Ursula Cloete wrote on Facebook.
Born in Alberton‚ raised by both parents who were seemingly well off‚ Khoza grew up in a stable environment along with his elder brother.
Things however‚ somehow took a turn for the worst when Khoza’s father died in 2003‚ leading to his elder brother abusing drugs and in turn constantly clashing with Khoza.
He was shipped off to boarding school to avoid the conflict.
At the age of 18‚ however‚ Khoza fathered his first child. He has no relationship with the mother or the child.
Three years later‚ Khoza fathered a second child with another woman‚ Kgomotso Masemola.
It was this young Soweto woman whom Khoza tried to pin Mary-Lee’s murder on.
Khoza’s version was that Kgomotso had fatally stabbed Mary-Lee in a fit of rage after finding her at his Troyeville home. Painting her as an abusive‚ erratic and jealous lover‚ he claimed she threatened to harm his daughter‚ who at the time was a just an infant‚ if he did not help her to clean up the crime scene and dispose of the body. Kgomotso’s mother explained that her daughter was depressed by the entire ordeal.
“There was a time when Percy had attacked her with a knife. His mother was there. She called me to tell me that Percy was chasing Kgomotso with a knife and I had to go and fetch my child‚” Zodwa Masemola told TimesLIVE.
“Had he gotten a hold of her‚ what would have happened?” she questioned.
The Masemola’s were shocked when Kgomotso was taken in for questioning as a suspect in Mary-Lee’s murder.
“Had it not been for the phone records [which showed Kgomotso was nowhere near the crime scene]‚ my child would have been behind bars‚” said Zodwa.
“He called me and said he was sorry and asked if I could bring his daughter to see him in jail. When I asked him whether he was sorry for murdering Mary-Lee or sorry for wanting to blame it on my child‚ he hung up‚” said Zodwa.
When Judge Cassim Moosa sentenced Khoza‚ one of the factors he highlighted was the youngster’s lack of remorse for his crime.
“It is clear from the evidence that this was a senseless killing by the accused‚” said Moosa.
Going through the evidence he mentioned that Khoza had killed Mary-Lee‚ wrapped her in a carpet and wedged her body between the bed and the curtain. He gave away her cellphone before he headed out partying‚ later returning home with two females who slept in the same room where the body lay‚ unaware that she was there. The next morning‚ he dropped off his companions and thereafter disposed of the deceased’s body and denied ever seeing her.
“I am of the view that the accused has shown no remorse as he is insists that it was still his girlfriend who committed the crime‚” said Moosa.
Following his sentencing‚ the first words Khoza uttered to his mother‚ aunt and a young woman‚ believed to be his new girlfriend‚ were “oh well”.
Keeping up his brave act‚ he spoke to his mother‚ who argued with a photographer taking pictures of her son for the last time outside of the prison bars.
When his mother held onto him though‚ saying her goodbyes‚ Khoza broke down and wept inconsolably while his aunt told him to “take it like a man”.
Khoza has had several Facebook accounts since his arrest. On one of the accounts‚ shortly after his arrest‚ he wrote a heartfelt letter to Mary-Lee‚ apologising for failing to protect her.
For Khoza’s mother‚ who has always believed in her son’s innocence‚ she has lost a son and a relationship with two grandchildren.
For Mary-Lee’s mother on the other hand‚ the pain of losing a child was still evident as she told TimesLIVE of how she could not find closure without knowing what had led to her daughter being killed so mercilessly.
