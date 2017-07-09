On Friday twenty-four-year-old Khoza‚ who was popularly known as “Quincy” began serving a 25-year jail term for murdering Mary-Lee and taking her car and cellphone.

Khoza has already spent the last two years behind bars pending the outcome of his trial and has in the meantime joined the popular prison gang‚ the 26’s.

“Suncity aint no joke hey!!! I just want my daughter… “(sic)‚” Khoza wrote on one of several of his Facebook accounts following his arrest in 2014.

But the hardships of prison were not evident as he came to court for his trial.

Dressed in slick clothing and casually chatting to his family‚ Khoza seemed unfazed by the prospect of spending years behind bars.

When Khoza was linked to Mary-Lee’s murder‚ many of those who knew him did not believe he was capable of the crime.

Others were still in disbelief when on March 23‚ he was given the guilty verdict.

“This morning I am truly traumatised with the Percy Khoza case where he has been found guilty of Mary Lee’s murder. To think that this was a well mannered and quiet kid in school‚” his former school mate Megan Ursula Cloete wrote on Facebook.

Born in Alberton‚ raised by both parents who were seemingly well off‚ Khoza grew up in a stable environment along with his elder brother.

Things however‚ somehow took a turn for the worst when Khoza’s father died in 2003‚ leading to his elder brother abusing drugs and in turn constantly clashing with Khoza.

He was shipped off to boarding school to avoid the conflict.

At the age of 18‚ however‚ Khoza fathered his first child. He has no relationship with the mother or the child.