His aunt is made of sterner stuff. “Don’t cry. Take it like a man‚” she said. “Don’t cry in front of cameras. You will come back to your mother. She won’t die before you return.”

Her words seemed to spur on his tears as he wailed even more.

It seems this was the first time Khoza had understood the gravity of what he had done and what lay ahead.

On every court appearance‚ he had walked out of court confidently after chatting to his mother and a young woman‚ believed to his girlfriend‚ who usually occupied the bench directly behind him in the court gallery.

When Khoza took to the stand during the trial‚ he denied killing Macumbe. He had told the court that it was his then girlfriend‚ Kgomotso Masemola‚ who had murdered Macumbe in a jealous fit of rage after finding Macumbe at his home.