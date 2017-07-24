South Africa

Rat-infested but still home - city resident

24 July 2017 - 07:30 By Naledi Shange
TENT CITY: Relocated Cape York residents pass the time in Turffontein Picture: Moeletsi Mabe
 A resident moved from the dilapidated Cape York building in Johannesburg's inner city to Wembley Stadium in Turfontein says she was better off in the rundown building.

The Times visited the stadium, where dozens of residents were moved on instruction by the City of Johannesburg after a fire gutted a block of flats earlier this month.

Mother-of-eight Thandi Buthelezi was not impressed.

"It is not nice being here at all. These tents are cold. Night time is unbearable," she said.

"Each tent can accommodate about four or five people so I just share mine with my children and grandchild."

Some of those rendered homeless by the fire had refused to take up the temporary accommodation at the stadium, opting to take refuge with relatives in nearby homes.

The Cape York was infested with rats and had no running water or electricity but to many it was still home.

"It was way better than being here. I had my business there.a plan for each day. Here I am at the mercy of the government," she said.

The stadium is now home to three groups of former inner-city residents either evicted or forced out by the fire.

