Former Paralympian superstar Oscar Pistorius was taken to Kalafong Hospital from prison on Thursday morning.

“He was taken for a medical examination‚” said Singabakho Nxumalo‚ spokesperson for the department of correctional services.

Nxumalo said Pistorius will return to jail on Thursday afternoon.

A family spokesperson told TimesLive they were unaware of a medical condition that would have precipitated the hospital visit.

Pistorius‚ who is serving six years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013‚ was also taken to Kalafong Hospital in August last year.

Correctional Services said he had sustained wrist injuries and had been treated in hospital. His uncle Arnold said he had slipped after grabbing at a drawer that was on wheels.

In November 2016‚ he was transferred from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria to the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre‚ west of the city‚ which had facilities including bath tubs suitable for disabled offenders.