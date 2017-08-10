A bogus traditional surgeon who illegally circumcised and then assaulted five underage boys when they could not pay him his R100 fee‚ has been sentenced to 17 years in jail.

One initiate later died in hospital because of the severe assault at the hands of Asavela Mfitshi‚ 21.

They were beaten with sticks‚ sjamboks and fists. They were also tortured by having burning plastic dripped on their bodies.

The Mthatha Regional Court sentenced Mfitshi to 12 years in jail for one count of murder‚ three years for four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ and two years for five counts of unlawful circumcision in contravention of the Eastern Cape Health Standards in Traditional Circumcision Act of 2001.

The sentences will run consecutively.

