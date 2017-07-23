A total of 338 people were arrested during intelligence-driven operations in the Nyanga cluster precinct in Cape Town over the past week‚ Western Cape police said.

Spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that 98 identified drug houses were searched resulting in 207 persons being arrested and a large quantity of drugs confiscated. These included 31 grams of heroin‚ 597 units of tik‚ 14‚545 Mandrax tablets‚ 62.38 units of cocaine and 4‚635 grams of dagga.

Four illegal and unlicensed firearms were also confiscated and five persons arrested.

Raids on 128 shebeen operations were also conducted and 303.6 litres of alcohol confiscated. 47 crimes against women and children were reported and dealt with‚ resulting in an additional 41 arrests.

Van Wyk said that the Nyanga cluster has been highly successful in combating criminal and gang activities.

“The Nyanga Cluster was challenged with an increase in gang activity‚ but the precinct was stabilized by diligent and committed SAPS members that had a zero tolerance approach‚ targeting hot spot areas and identified high flyers.

Commanders were tasked and sensitised on identifying early warnings and acting on information received from community‚ saturating problematic areas with additional policing. This approach is to clamp down on all criminal activity including gangs‚” Van Wyk said.

TImesLIVE