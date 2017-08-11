Outrage at 'negligent driving' charges following jumping castle tragedy

The Delft community in Cape Town is baffled after a tragedy in which six children sustained serious injuries and a five-year-old girl was declared brain dead.

A toddler’s birthday party ended abruptly when a speeding white bakkie crashed into a jumping castle where children were playing on Wednesday.

No one has been arrested‚ despite community members saying they know the perpetrators.

A neighbour who was on the scene when the accident happened said she heard cars revving in the distance. The next moment she heard the crash and saw the children’s bodies flying.

“The sad thing is that we know the perpetrators. They live in the street behind us. How could they do this to the children?” one neighbour said.

Thea-Liam Ely was playing basketball at his cousin’s third birthday party when he saw a car lose control and speed past him.