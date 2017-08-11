Cape hamlet on the forefront of satellite technology

Stellenbosch‚ one of the oldest towns in the country‚ has been on the forefront of satellite technology and is becoming a force within the tourism sector.

Stellenbosch recently played host to tourism and trade agency Wesgro CEO Tim Harris and MEC of Economic Opportunities Alan Winde.

They met with stakeholders from across the Cape Winelands to discuss investment opportunities in the wake of the dire economic situation in the country.

"This engagement follows a panel discussion held in Cape Town in June 2017 on the province's plan to maintain investor confidence in the regional economy following the recent spate of South African credit downgrades‚'' Wesgro said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"Towns across the Western Cape have an important role to play in facilitating investment‚ particularly in the technology industry.