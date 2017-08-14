Is there a lion on the loose at Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal?

That’s what the community of the village of Nkonjane are saying following the killing of a cow in the rural town‚ not far from the palace of the Zulu royal family.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that police had contacted Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officers who were on their way to the area to confirm whether the cow was killed by a lion. In the meantime‚ said Zwane‚ the community was advised to take extra precaution.

Nkonjane is about three hours away from Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve.

“We are not sure if there is a lion on the loose‚” he said‚ “but we will do extra patrols until it is confirmed one way or the other.”

A paramedic in the area said that they had received a social media warning from a SAPS group advising residents to be careful following the death of the animal.

There have been previous sightings of lion in the Ulundi area. In 2002‚ a lion roamed the area for five months and was eventually shot after many failed attempts to capture and return it to the Hluhluwe reserve.

It had escaped by crawling under a fence at the game reserve. During that time it had killed seven cattle and a donkey.