Ulundi on high alert after 'lion' scare

14 August 2017 - 14:26 By Shelley Seid
A paramedic in the area said that they had received a social media warning from a SAPS group advising residents to be careful following the death of the animal.
Is there a lion on the loose at Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal?

That’s what the community of the village of Nkonjane are saying following the killing of a cow in the rural town‚ not far from the palace of the Zulu royal family.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that police had contacted Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officers who were on their way to the area to confirm whether the cow was killed by a lion. In the meantime‚ said Zwane‚ the community was advised to take extra precaution.

Nkonjane is about three hours away from Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Reserve.

“We are not sure if there is a lion on the loose‚” he said‚ “but we will do extra patrols until it is confirmed one way or the other.”

There have been previous sightings of lion in the Ulundi area. In 2002‚ a lion roamed the area for five months and was eventually shot after many failed attempts to capture and return it to the Hluhluwe reserve.

It had escaped by crawling under a fence at the game reserve. During that time it had killed seven cattle and a donkey.

X