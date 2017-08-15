Injured tourist rescued after 14-hour ordeal in mountain kloof

A Belgian tourist who fell into a kloof in the Western Cape mountains waited nearly 14 hours to be rescued.

The 27-year-old raised the alarm by making a cellphone call to emergency services at 9.15pm on Monday. He was finally extracted from the kloof near Swellendam at 11am on Tuesday.

He was flown to hospital in the Overberg town suffering from suspected fractures‚ hypothermia and head injuries.