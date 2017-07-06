A climber has fallen in the Yellowwood Amphitheatre of the Du Toits Kloof Mountains‚ prompting a multi-pronged rescue effort.

Wilderness Search and Rescue personnel said on Thursday evening that rescuers have been flown into the amphitheater using an Airforce Oryx Helicopter.

The agency described it as "an ongoing difficult rescue".

Its personnel are working alongside ER24‚ South African Paramedic Services and Metro EMS‚ "and additional rescuers to assist should the need arise".