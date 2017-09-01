South Africa

Parts of N14 to be closed due to bridge demolition

01 September 2017 - 11:48 By Timeslive
The P158 on the N14‚ south of Pretoria‚ will be temporarily closed from Saturday.
Image: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport warns motorists that the P158 on the N14‚ south of Pretoria‚ will be temporary closed from Saturday.

This is due to the demolition of bridge 2348‚ scheduled to take place between 6pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

“The bridge‚ situated between Eeufees and Swartkoppies interchanges‚ was constructed in 1965 and carries two water pipes belonging to the City of Tshwane.

“The decision to demolish the bridge was taken by the department after confirmation by the City that the water pipes will be decommissioned and the bridge will no longer be in use‚” the department said.

The following roads will be closed:

-N14 – From Christina de Wit (M18) to Eeufees Road;

-N14 – From M10 to Eeufees Road (M7);

and -N14 – From Kgosi Mampuru Street (R101) Interchange to M10.

