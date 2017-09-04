South Africa

Young man gets gift of sight after nearly a decade of darkness

04 September 2017 - 11:43 By Katharine Child
Philani Thwala from Katlehong poses for a portrait at the Ster-Kenekor offices in Sandton, Johannesburg, one year after having corrective eye surgery. Thwala couldn't see for ten years but received a double corneal transplant thanks to a charity drive.
Philani Thwala from Katlehong poses for a portrait at the Ster-Kenekor offices in Sandton, Johannesburg, one year after having corrective eye surgery. Thwala couldn't see for ten years but received a double corneal transplant thanks to a charity drive.
Image: Alaister Russell

Philani Twala peers out of the window and looks for a Mercedes-Benz.

"Now I can see the dream car I want to own," he says.

In the past year, 21-year-old Twala has spent a few minutes behind the wheel as his brothers show him how to drive. He's also been watching car movies.

Twala regained his eyesight 18 months ago after being almost blind for a decade. Watching fast cars brings him joy, he says.

Ster Kinekor, and movie ticket buyers who donate to Vision Mission, paid for him to receive a double cornea transplant last year.

The Organ Donor Foundation said there are about 1,500 people waiting for a cornea transplant. Last year only 151 were done, due to a lack of organ donors.

Twala's sight degenerated from the age of eight, leaving him unable to watch TV or read.

His mother, Beatrice, spoke of her frustration, watching her son walk into things and hurt himself. Her face is now radiant as she watches him walk unassisted . 

Most read

  1. The Guptas, Bell Pottinger and the fake news propaganda machine South Africa
  2. How the Guptas' propaganda war machine was built South Africa
  3. How the Gupta campaign weaponised social media South Africa
  4. Meet the real-life commanders of the Guptas' fake news army South Africa
  5. Make every day a Sunday with the Sunday Times's new digital day pass News

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X