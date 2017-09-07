The court asked that the real names of the couples not be disclosed.

The case revolved around three women and their spouses‚ who had taken the Department of Home Affairs to court.

In two cases‚ the department had refused to change their gender description.

In another case‚ the department had deleted the marriage of Petronella in order to register the change in gender in the population register.

The department had argued that the amendments to the register could not be made since the couples had been married in terms of the Marriages Act 25 of 1961‚ which applies to heterosexuals.

Same-sex marriages are recognised under the Civil Union Act of 2006.

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) took up the case after Petronella and her spouse had their marriage deleted from the National Population Register‚ while two others were advised to get divorced in order to give effect to their gender rights.

In its judgment the court ruled the Department of Home Affairs’ failure to deal with their applications to change their gender status was unlawful.

The court ordered that the department reinstate Petronella’s marriage on the population register.