South Africa

Donate blood‚ SA’s running out of it‚ pleads national blood bank

08 September 2017 - 14:27 By Timeslive
Donating blood saves lives.
Donating blood saves lives.
Image: Facebook/South African National Blood Service

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has asked the public to donate blood because it has less than 2 000 units left in its database.

The service said blood supply was at just 1.8 days of Group O stock‚ and donors were urgently. A blood stock of 5 000 units or five days’ worth is considered healthy.

“The blood stock in the country is dangerously low‚” said Silungile Mlambo‚ the national marketing manager for the SANBS.

Group O Rh negative blood can be transfused to anyone‚ so these donors are referred to as “universal donors”. Adequate stocks of group O blood are vital because it is the most versatile‚ the SANBS said.

Most read

  1. Guptas in last-gasp court bid to stop Bank of Baroda account closures South Africa
  2. Apartheid tweeter doesn’t work for FNB‚ says bank South Africa
  3. Court rescinds order that Prasa CFO must pay back R8.2m South Africa
  4. WATCH | Two men in Paarl road rage incident wash each other's feet South Africa
  5. SA man arrested for allegedly raping a child in the Philippines South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X