The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has asked the public to donate blood because it has less than 2 000 units left in its database.

The service said blood supply was at just 1.8 days of Group O stock‚ and donors were urgently. A blood stock of 5 000 units or five days’ worth is considered healthy.

“The blood stock in the country is dangerously low‚” said Silungile Mlambo‚ the national marketing manager for the SANBS.

Group O Rh negative blood can be transfused to anyone‚ so these donors are referred to as “universal donors”. Adequate stocks of group O blood are vital because it is the most versatile‚ the SANBS said.