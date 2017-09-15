Syndicate targeting students may have attacked Joburg's handbag hero

The crime occurred in Auckland Park and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in one of the houses on Goring Avenue. The 26-year-old was walking back from work when robbers drove up to her. The armed robbers forcibly tried to take her handbag.

The first three suspects were arrested in Brixton on Monday night and appeared at the Newlands Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg the following day.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele said the other suspect was arrested in Brixton and is due to appear in the Newlands Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The accused will also be charged with robbery and assault. The other three will return to the same court on Wednesday. The car they were travelling in has been impounded. A gas gun‚ cellphones and a laptop was found inside their vehicle. We strongly suspect that these men might be part of a syndicate targeting students around Auckland Park‚ Melville and Brixton‚” Makhubele said.

Brixton police last night also rescued a couple that were tied up in their house by armed burglars.

Police believe the suspects gained access through a kitchen window around midnight.

The two men were caught by police while clearing electronic appliances from the house.

“Police were called to the scene by neighbours. The men will appear at the Newlands Magistrate’s Court for house robbery‚ possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of stolen goods‚” Makhubele said.