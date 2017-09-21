'Change law so that docs can help us die'

Two patients have asked the Johannesburg High Court to rule that laws banning doctors from assisting the terminally ill with suicide are unconstitutional.

Suzanne Walter, a doctor, is terminally ill and the other person is Diethelm Harck, who is retired. The case is also brought by a trust - the Sue Dieter Trust - set up to support euthanasia.

They are taking the minister of health, minister of justice, the Health Professions Council of SA, director of the National Prosecuting Authority and parliament to court.

Walter and Harck argue that they experience pain and suffering from terminal illness and that suicide is not illegal.

The pair and trust want the law changed so that it is not unlawful for doctors to help the terminally ill commit suicide, using prescription medicine.