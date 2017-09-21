Dodgy top cops 'to blame for SAPS woes'

Yet to become a constable a new recruit has to meet at least 18 different criteria.

Gareth Newham, head of the ISS's crime, governance and justice division, said it was critical that the right person be selected to head the police service.

"The current process allows the president to appoint anyone he wants to.

"Since 2000, national commissioners were chosen not because of their ability to do the job, but because of their loyalty to the president," he said.

Newham said because of poor SAPS leadership the current annual budget of R87-billion, which is roughly 50% larger than it was in 2011/12, was underused.

"We have had five different commissioners in the past eight years and it is having a devastating effect on the police to do their jobs," Newham said. He said poor SAPS management had led to armed robberies increasing by almost 32% and murders by almost 20% since 2011/12.

"The 'serial crises of top management', as identified in the National Development Plan, has meant that the SAPS is not able to utilise its resources effectively and the consequences for public safety are substantial," said the submission from the ISS and Corruption Watch.