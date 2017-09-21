Dodgy top cops 'to blame for SAPS woes'
Civil society groups are pushing for change in the appointment of the national police commissioner, which it is easier to become than getting a job as a police constable.
After years of political appointments and embarrassing redeployments, civil society bodies are calling on parliament to intervene in the appointment of the national police commissioner and the head of the specialised crime fighting unit, the Hawks.
The Institute for Security Studies and Corruption Watch made representations to the parliament's committee on police last week over the appointment of the national commissioner, who is appointed at the discretion of the president.
To fill the role the candidate only has to meet three criteria: be over 18, be a South African citizen, and have no criminal record or pending cases.
Since 2000, national commissioners were chosen not because of their ability to do the job, but because of their loyalty to the presidentGareth Newham
Yet to become a constable a new recruit has to meet at least 18 different criteria.
Gareth Newham, head of the ISS's crime, governance and justice division, said it was critical that the right person be selected to head the police service.
"The current process allows the president to appoint anyone he wants to.
"Since 2000, national commissioners were chosen not because of their ability to do the job, but because of their loyalty to the president," he said.
Newham said because of poor SAPS leadership the current annual budget of R87-billion, which is roughly 50% larger than it was in 2011/12, was underused.
"We have had five different commissioners in the past eight years and it is having a devastating effect on the police to do their jobs," Newham said. He said poor SAPS management had led to armed robberies increasing by almost 32% and murders by almost 20% since 2011/12.
"The 'serial crises of top management', as identified in the National Development Plan, has meant that the SAPS is not able to utilise its resources effectively and the consequences for public safety are substantial," said the submission from the ISS and Corruption Watch.
Mpho Kwinika, president of the SA Police Union, said the union supported calls for a more transparent process to select a national commissioner.
"We support a transparent process which will identify the best candidate," Kwinika said.
Police ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said: "Whatever the president decides, the Ministry of Police respects that."
Richard Mamabolo, spokesman for the Police and Prison's Civil Rights Union, said Popcru supported a more transparent appointment process.
"We need to have consistency in this regard. This will add value to police work," he said.
SA has had five national police commissioners since 2009. Here are the dubious service records of the first four:
Jackie Selebi, national police commissioner from 2000 to 2009, had close ties to Glenn Agliotti, accused of involvement in the murder of Brett Kebble. He was charged with corruption, fraud and racketeering and found guilty in 2010.
Bheki Cele succeeded Selebi from 2009 to 2012. Cele was accused of being behind a R500-million rental deal for the police headquarters. At the time, Cele was accused of "gross misconduct" and he was removed from the position in June 2012.
Cele was followed by Riah Phiyega until she was suspended in October 2015. Phiyega faced criticism for her handling of the Marikana massacre. A commission of inquiry looked at Phiyega's fitness to hold the office.
She was suspended in 2015.
Phiyega was followed by Khomotso Phahlane until his suspension in June over allegations of corruption including a probe into his R8-million house and his fleet of cars.
Phahlane was replaced by Lesetja Mothiba in June this year.
