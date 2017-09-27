Pretoria police are investigating an alleged gang rape of a 28-year-old man.

Spokesman Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola said a suspect‚ 30‚ had been arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged crime.

“It has now emerged that the suspect was not alone. There were two others that we are looking for‚” Lamola said on Wednesday.

He said the suspect was arrested following a detective-driven operation after the victim reported cases of rape‚ kidnapping and assault.

“According to the information available at this stage‚ it is alleged that a 28-year-old man was kidnapped‚ assaulted and raped on several occasions between 3 September 2017 and 6 September 2017 within Pretoria CBD.

“It is alleged that the victim was captured from Sandton area [and was taken] to Pretoria [where the alleged rape occurred]‚” Lamola said‚ adding that the matter was being investigated by the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. He said investigations were at a critical stage.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday. The date of his next court appearance is not immediately known.

Meanwhile‚ Lamola said a man who allegedly robbed a victim of R300 was sentenced to three years without an option of a fine.

Selby Molewa‚ 37‚ was found guilty for a robbery that occurred on March 11 on the corner of Paul Kruger and Nana Sita streets in the Pretoria CBD.

He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“Detective Constable Tebogo Makhatholela successfully opposed the bail during the formal bail proceedings based on records that previously the accused was found guilty and sentenced for the same crime.‚” Lamola said. Pretoria Central station commander Brigadier Rienette Pieterse applauded Makhatholela for securing a conviction in the matter.

- SowetanLIVE