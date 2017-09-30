There are fears that a series of shootings which left 11 people dead in a Cape Town community could be linked to street justice.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum chairman Martin Makasi said the killings on Friday night in Marikana informal settlement‚ in Philippi‚ followed seven murders on Tuesday night.

Marikana residents have claimed recently that police have failed to protect them from criminals‚ leaving them with no choice but to take matters into their own hands‚ and Makasi said he feared Friday’s shootings were in revenge for what happened earlier in the week.

“Vigilantism can escalate the problem‚” he said‚ because the relatives and friends of those who were targeted “will want to come and fight”.

Pat Lekker‚ the ANC community safety spokesman in the Western Cape‚ said on Saturday: “The ANC calls on calm in the community to allow the law to take its course and expresses condolences to all families who lost loved ones.”