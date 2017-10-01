South Africa

Man found with stab wounds on remote gravel road

01 October 2017 - 14:17 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A man‚ believed to be in his late 30s‚ was found with stab wounds on a remote gravel road between Gerhardsville and Hartbeespoort Dam in North West by community members on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the man had several stab wounds to the abdomen.

It also appeared that acid had been forced down his throat.

“ER24 paramedics stabilised the man and transported him to a nearby hospital to receive further medical care‚” Siddall said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene‚” she added.

