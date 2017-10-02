Johannesburg Water plans to carry out water supply maintenance that will see residents of Zondi‚ Soweto‚ and surrounding areas without water between October 3 at 6am and October 5 at 4pm.

Joburg Water replaced the pipeline and must now connect it to the existing pipeline next to the Zondi reservoir.

“I have been advised that residents living within the reservoir zone may be affected a couple of hours after the commencement of the shutdown and residents residing within the tower zone will be affected immediately after the commencement of the shutdown‚” said Eleanor Mavimbela‚ Johannesburg Water spokesperson.

The areas to be affected are Emndeni‚ Naledi‚ Tladi‚ Dobsonville‚ and parts of Jabulani. Zondi‚ Zola‚ parts of Mofolo North‚ Mmesi Park‚ and Protea North will also be affected. In order to ensure that residents still have access to water‚ 18 mobile water tankers will be roaming in the affected areas‚ and 14 stationery tankers will be placed at strategic points: Naledi clinic‚ Naledi police station‚ Naledi Checkers‚ Emdeni clinic‚ Emdeni Checkers‚ Emdeni Library‚ Zola clinic‚ and Zola offices.

Other tankers will be positioned at the Dobsonville clinic‚ Dobsonville mall‚ Kopanong civic centre‚ Dobsonville Checkers‚ Dobson Point shopping centre‚ and Zondi clinic. “We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused‚ however‚ it is imperative that we conduct regular maintenance on our infrastructure in an effort to ensure we are able to continue to deliver quality services to our residents‚” said Mavimbela.