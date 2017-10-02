But in his affidavit submitted in court‚ Somano claims he was not the driver of the vehicle that committed the offence. “I have viewed the CCTV footage of the incident involving the hit and run. I deny that I am the driver of the white motor vehicle.

“From the CCTV footage‚ it appears that a blue motor vehicle got scared and drove away from the complainant who looked like he was walking towards the blue motor vehicle‚ and drove quickly. The white motor vehicle which was behind the blue motor vehicle equally appears to have been scared off by the complainant‚ who starts to approach the white vehicle and the white vehicle knocks the complainant over and drives off.

“I deny that I committed any offence on that day. I know the area in which the incident occurred‚ the area is congested with traffic and people‚ and is full of one-way streets… it is unlikely that the hit and run was a planned attack on the complainant and was more likely a person who believed that he was being hijacked by the complainant. I intend pleading not guilty to the offence‚” Somano said in his affidavit.

Somano will be back in court on October 26.