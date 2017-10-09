Security guards arrested for manhandling woman in Cosmo City

Two of three security guards have been handed over to the police on Monday morning after they were caught on camera accosting a woman at the Shoprite Usave store at Moscow Centre in Cosmo City on Saturday.

The third guard was arrested over the weekend. The trio is expected to make a first appearance at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The guards have been suspended and are facing charges of assault and sexual harassment after a video was uploaded to Facebook showing Thandi Chaparadza‚ 28‚ being pushed to the floor and handcuffed inside the shop.

“Two suspects were arrested and handed over to the police this morning by the security company‚” said Busaphi Nxumalo‚ community safety spokesperson. In a statement the centre's management said the owner of the security company was cooperating fully with the police and the investigating officer to ensure a speedy procedure.