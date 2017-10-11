A woman has been arrested after crystal methamphetamine commonly known as Tik‚ valued at approximately R250‚000‚ was found concealed in juice and biscuit boxes in her handbag‚ the Hawks said on Wednesday.

The arrest followed a joint operation by members of the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB)‚ K9 and Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics (CICN).

The 25-year-old‚ Lesotho female national‚ was arrested on Wednesday after a City to City bus from Johannesburg to George was stopped and searched near Sedgefield.

In another drug bust on the Garden Route this week‚ the Hawks said a 28-year-old Nigerian international was arrested at the George taxi rank during a search and seizure operation on Monday‚ October 9. Seven Mandrax tablets and seven grams of Tik to the value of R2‚100 were seized.

The suspects are expected to appear before the George Magistrate’s Court on Friday October 13‚ to face charges of drug dealing.

The Hawks said they would use all resources at their disposal to ensure that the Western Cape is not used as a thoroughfare for illegal drugs.