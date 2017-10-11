A Durban computer science graduate has studying to thank for not being at home when her home was obliterated during a devastating storm that hit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Lindelwa Keswa‚ who had been studying at a library at the Montclair Mall when they evacuated the building‚ returned to find her home completely flattened.

The house was destroyed by a mudslide from the property above hers - the Northridge Park complex - leaving her destitute.

"I received a call from my neighbours to rush home as there was damage. When I got home at 11am‚ I did not realise the extent of the damage.

"Everything is gone‚ my bed‚ stove‚ TV‚ fridge. I am just emotionally and physically drained and lost for words. This problem started five years ago when we complained to the municipality about the sewerage pipes behind the house. They took pictures but had no solution. I guess this is what the municipality wanted to happen‚" said the 32-year-old who is staying with a neighbour.