Group of men attacks police during drug raid
Police raiding a drug house in Vanderbijlpark, in turn thugs organised themselves against police.The centre is not holding. @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/8amnzyZGe0— Vuyani Pambo (@vuyanipambo) October 11, 2017
On the video‚ a dead body is shown bare while a group of men were shouting at and aggressively asking the police who killed the man. One police was shoved down and intimidated by a man who had a gun in his hands.
“Six police officers were injured after being assaulted by a group of men. The police were following information on a drug house in the area. During the attack the police used shots to disperse the crowd. No one was shot at or injured. Community members came out with a dead body of a man and dropped it on the scene‚” said Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.
According to Makhubela‚ the man was not killed by the police as he had no visible shots on his body.
“Police are investigating assault‚ murder and attempted murder. No arrests have been made yet. The police officers were medically treated after the incident.
“It’s uncalled for when police are being interrupted while executing their duties. They should be respected and allowed to do their job‚” Makhubela said.
The video caused a social media outrage.
Oh Boy! Nigerians squeezing Police at vanderbijlpark yesterday. These Nigerians are out of order. pic.twitter.com/qvaS4cTKoU— IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 11, 2017
dat guy assaulting a cop ...has a gun In his hand...@SAPoliceService @MbalulaFikile @GCALERTS pic.twitter.com/bVXE6H5ea0— African Hero (@teleki_matlala) October 11, 2017
@MbalulaFikile HELP!! VANDERBIJLPARK IS UNDER ATTACK. Our very own police enforcement attacked! Videos are humiliating our protectors. pic.twitter.com/HoXXCU2Wx2— UhHuhHoney 💜🌈 (@dk_huh) October 11, 2017
Another Nigerian man reportedly killed by police in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa (PHOTOS).. https://t.co/892NbE15Fx pic.twitter.com/bS1IZ3e1he— Adeola Fayehun (@AdeolaFayehun) October 10, 2017
