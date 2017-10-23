Protesters block Lanseria Airport entrance
Commuters at Lanseria Airport had to use an alternative entrance when a group of 500 residents from a nearby township blocked the main entrance on Monday morning.
However‚ operations manager Mike Christoph said the airport will operate as scheduled. Christoph said the police were able to disperse the crowd.
“It is all clear now. No flights were affected‚” Christoph said.
JHB - #ProtestAction RT @NashMkele Strike at the main entrance of Lanseria. Road closed. @TrafficSA @Lanseria_Int pic.twitter.com/bbQjtVG8Ne— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 23, 2017
Main entrance to Lanseria is blocked off by police. What a mess😩.— SIWE (@Khumalokazi) October 23, 2017
