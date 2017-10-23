South Africa

Protesters block Lanseria Airport entrance

23 October 2017 - 09:07 By Petru Saal
Lanseria International Airport.
Image: Google Maps

Commuters at Lanseria Airport had to use an alternative entrance when a group of 500 residents from a nearby township blocked the main entrance on Monday morning.

However‚ operations manager Mike Christoph said the airport will operate as scheduled. Christoph said the police were able to disperse the crowd.

“It is all clear now. No flights were affected‚” Christoph said.

