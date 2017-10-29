When the crime stats came out last week‚ Langa in Cape Town was once again right up there in the hall of notoriety: murders have gone up by 50% over the past five years‚ with one in a thousand people killed.

For sexual offences‚ too‚ the rate is also around one in a thousand‚ and carjackings have quadrupled in five years.

Against this backdrop of urban terror‚ one diminutive young woman has beaten the odds and drawn what she calls “a boundary around” herself through the discipline of karate.

Ncumisa Plum‚ 20‚ recently scooped a medal at an international competition in Canada and did the same in India in 2013‚ despite an injury which she kept to herself for fear of being told to withdraw.

“My dad forced me and my brothers to learn karate to protect ourselves‚ and it became part of my nature‚” said Plum.

When her dad died nine years ago‚ her brothers stopped karate. But for her‚ it was not only a way to honour his legacy but to protect herself from the realities of life in one of the oldest – and most notoriously crime-ridden – townships.