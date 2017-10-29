While residents in the townships of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga blame the soaring house burglary rate on the increasing number of youths who've turned into nyaope addicts‚ those in the suburban‚ alarm-protected‚ high-walled areas blame more tactical criminals who drive fast fancy cars and carry firearms.

The city was in the lead with house burglaries as an average of 6.7 were reported each day.

The most house robberies in the country were also reported at Witbank‚ at 4.4 per day (1‚616). House robberies are defined as being violent break-ins when residents are at home.

Local authorities insist the high crime rate is because of its unfortunate positioning on the map.

“The house robbery suspects are people who usually come in from Gauteng using the N4 from Pretoria and the N12 from Johannesburg. They have easy access into Witbank‚” said Captain Eddie Hall.