Domestic worker on the run in Big Apple

After months of gruelling training, domestic worker Veronica Mtetwa is ready to take a chunk out of the Big Apple when she runs the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

On Thursday Mtetwa, of Ballito, north of Durban, will jet off with her employer and ardent supporter Jody Cameron to run the "most desired" race in the world. She will join more than 90,000 runners for the 42km event.

The mother of three started pounding the pavements three years ago and has completed two Comrades marathons since.

Mtetwa's dream of crossing the finish line began to slip away when she had to use the money she had saved to enter the marathon to take care of her mother's medical costs, after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve.

Then hope came from a crowdfunding campaign started by Cameron.

"The past nine months have been a journey that Jody and I battle to explain to others, life- changing in a way we could have never have imagined," said Mtetwa.

After securing plans to realise her own dream, Mtetwa wants to fulfil another desire - to give back to an impoverished community.

"Once we knew we were set to go, I told Jody that I wanted to use this trip to raise awareness and help a local orphanage called Summerhill House in Etete, in KwaZulu-Natal, where my kids and I have lived for 13 years."

Her crowdfunding campaign, Million in a Month, kicked off last week. They have raised more than R4,000.

"After spending the past few months working closely with them, we have learnt very quickly they are in need of support - so we are going to do something really crazy and attempt to raise them R1-million in one month."

If she reaches her target, Mtetwa plans to help the orphanage upgrade the facility, including its security system.