Limpopo man and woman arrested for helping fugitives

A Limpopo man and woman are expected to appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after they allegedly harboured four dangerous criminals who escaped from a maximum prison.

Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 20-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were arrested on Monday for allegedly giving the escapees refuge at a house in Louis Trichardt last Thursday.

Chaos unfolded at the Kutama Senthumule maximum correctional centre last Thursday‚ resulting in the escape of seven inmates.

Part of the prison building was burnt during the incident. Only five of the escapees were rearrested during the course of the weekend‚ while two are still on the run. The five are also expected to appear before the same court on Tuesday on charges of arson and escaping lawful custody. Some of the escapees had been serving jail sentences for serious crimes like murder and rape.

Mojapelo said the two allegedly gave the four inmates civilian clothing so that they could change out of their prison uniforms. The uniforms were apparently found inside the house.

"It is understood four of the seven escapees went to a house in the town of Louis Trichardt and were harboured by the duo before leaving the premises in the early hours of Friday morning‚" he said.

Mojapelo said the two were charged with defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of stolen property. -SowetanLIVE