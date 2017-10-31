South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Henri van Breda takes the stand in axe-murder trial

31 October 2017 - 10:51 By Timeslive

Henri van Breda is taking the stand in the Western Cape High Court.

He is accused of killing his mother, father and brother and seriously injuring his sister.

While a long parade of witnesses have testified against him‚ and a small handful in his favour‚ he has worn a poker face‚ a sullen face‚ an amused face when shards of humour have broken through‚ and has also on occasion shed some tears. He has fiddled incessantly with his ring and pen‚ and has even dozed off when proceedings have become boring.

The public‚ however‚ has not actually heard him speak.

