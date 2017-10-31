Soccer

Khuzwayo uses Twitter to hint at Chiefs exit

31 October 2017 - 10:46 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Kaizer Chiefs before the 2017 Nedbank Cup game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 11 March 2017.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has followed in former colleague George Lebese's footsteps and used social media to hint at a possible exit from the club.

Khuzwayo‚ who is second in the Chiefs pecking order behind No1 Itumeleng Khune‚ sent hearts into flutter overload after he tweeted: “sometimes hard work isn’t enough when you don’t fit in the picture frame.”

The goalkeeper has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Amakhosi starting eleven with coach Steve Komphela keeping faith in experienced Itumeleng Khune in both cup and league matches.

Khuzwayo’s post divided opinion as some Chiefs fans urged him to stay on and fight for his place while others didn't seem to care too much whether he leaves or stays at the club.

Lebese lit up Twitter in similar vein in August when he tweeted that he needed more game time after another frustrating season with Chiefs.

“All I wanna do is to play football irregardless of what color tshirt I have on‚” a clearly frustrated Lebese tweeted.

He left the club and joined Mamelodi Sundowns a few weeks after that cryptic tweet.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic gave goalkeeper Jackson Mabogwane an opportunity to impress with a rare start during the Telkom Knockout win over Golden Arrows last weekend as he rested first choice Wayne Sandilands.

Komphela‚ on the other hand‚ does not appear to be to keen to rotate his goalkeepers and Khuzwayo has had to wait for Khune to be injured to get some action. - TimesLIVE

