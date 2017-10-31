Khuzwayo uses Twitter to hint at Chiefs exit

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has followed in former colleague George Lebese's footsteps and used social media to hint at a possible exit from the club.

Khuzwayo‚ who is second in the Chiefs pecking order behind No1 Itumeleng Khune‚ sent hearts into flutter overload after he tweeted: “sometimes hard work isn’t enough when you don’t fit in the picture frame.”

The goalkeeper has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Amakhosi starting eleven with coach Steve Komphela keeping faith in experienced Itumeleng Khune in both cup and league matches.

Khuzwayo’s post divided opinion as some Chiefs fans urged him to stay on and fight for his place while others didn't seem to care too much whether he leaves or stays at the club.