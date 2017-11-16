The Hawks have rescued 15 Ethiopians who were held captive in a house in Limpopo‚ officials said in a statement.

The Ethiopian men were between the ages of 16 and 30‚ the Hawks said.

"The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit received information about people who were allegedly held captive at a certain house in Polokwane on Tuesday night of 14 November 2017‚" the statement said.

"The information was followed up and it led the police to the house where the alleged captives were kept and they were found and rescued."

Three fellow Ethiopians were arrested and are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The victims have been taken to a place of safety.

In another incident‚ a suspect has been arrested in connection with a similar crime in Chebeng Village. Four people who were allegedly trafficked from Zimbabwe were rescued by the Hawks just outside Seshego.

The suspect in that case‚ Raymond Sithole‚ was released on bail and will appear in court on November 30.