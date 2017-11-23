South Africa

Two pupils die in car crash: Gauteng education department

23 November 2017 - 07:42 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
It is believed the driver of the Toyota Venture collided with another car before rolling several times. Approximately 14 learners were travelling in the private transport.
Image: Local News Network‏ via Twitter

Two learners died in an accident while travelling to school in Benoni on Wednesday.

“The Gauteng Department of Education has learnt with shock and sadness of the loss of two pupils in an accident whilst travelling to school today‚ 22 November 2017‚” the Gauteng education department said in a statement.

According to the department‚ the accident occurred at Fifth and Sixth Street in Cloverdene‚ Benoni.

One learner was in Grade 9 at Petit High School‚ while the other was in Grade 4 at Spark Primary School.

“It is believed the driver of the Toyota Venture collided into a car before rolling several times. Approximately 14 learners were travelling in the private transport.

“Eleven learners and the driver have been hospitalised.”

The department said it is providing the necessary support and counselling to affected families‚ teachers and the learners.

