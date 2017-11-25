South Africa

South Africa to outline "decisive" policy in 2018 after ratings cut

25 November 2017 - 10:04 By Reuters
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa will use its annual budget next year to outline "decisive" policy to strengthen its fiscal framework, the finance ministry said on Saturday after S&P Global Ratings cut its local currency debt to "junk" status.

"The 2018 Budget will outline decisive and specific policy measures to strengthen the fiscal framework," the finance ministry said in a statement, without giving more detail.

S&P announced the downgrade on Friday, citing a further deterioration in the country's economic outlook and public finances, and Moody's placed South Africa on review for a downgrade.

The downgrade by S&P comes after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba shocked markets on Oct. 25 by flagging sharply weaker growth expectations, a wider budget deficit and rising government debt.

The government has since appointed a judicial commission of inquiry into the causes of a 50 billion rand ($3.6 billion)revenue shortfall and to investigate a possible erosion into the nation's revenue collection capability.

Economic growth has slowed to near zero in recent years and business and consumer sentiment have plumbed multi-decade lows as political uncertainty weighs on Africa's most industrialised economy.

Infighting within the ruling African National Congress ahead of a conference in December to elect a successor to President Jacob Zuma as party chief has also sapped investor confidence.

"Restoring business and consumer confidence, and catalyzing inclusive growth is the top priority of government," the finance ministry said.

READ MORE

Moody’s maintains SA’s rating above junk at Baa3

SA received a reprieve from Moody’s on Friday night, with the agency remaining the most generous of the big three credit rating agencies in being the ...
News
12 hours ago

S&P cuts SA's local currency rating to junk

As expected S&P Global Ratings has cut SA’s local currency rating, plunging SA further into junk status but raised its outlook to stable from ...
News
12 hours ago

Reserve Bank leaves interest rates unchanged

The Reserve Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday‚ when the monetary policy committee (MPC) wrapped up its last meeting for the year.
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Two people shot dead at Centurion taxi rank South Africa
  2. Two killed‚ three injured in collision South Africa
  3. Home collapses killing three South Africa
  4. South Africa to outline "decisive" policy in 2018 after ratings cut South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X