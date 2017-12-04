Northern Cape police officers have saved five pigs from going to market.

According to a statement issued by Captain Olebogeng Tawana‚ two suspects were arrested when they failed to prove that they owned the pigs they were transporting in a bakkie on Sunday.

The arrest of the men‚ aged 49 and 36‚ on the N12 near Kimberley‚ is part of efforts to clamp down on criminals this festive season.

"We will lock down and squeeze the space for criminals not to operate as they wish‚ and we are all over the show‚'' said Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri.

The men will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday.

According to the latest crime statistics‚ livestock theft in South Africa over the 2016/2017 period increased by 8.8%.